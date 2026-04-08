Poilievre communications director to step down

TORONTO — Pierre Poilievre’s communications director, Katy Merrifield, is resigning from her role in the Opposition Leader’s Office.Merrifield informed members of the Conservative caucus of her decision in an email sent Tuesday, stating her final day will be Friday.The email also outlined changes within the communications team. Micah Green will assume the role of communications director, while Sam Lilly will become media relations director. Merrifield said she recommended both appointments.Merrifield joined Poilievre’s team last year as the Conservative leader increased his presence in mainstream media and expanded outreach efforts.In her message, Merrifield said she intends to return to personal “passion” projects that were set aside when she accepted the senior communications position.