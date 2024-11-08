UPDATED: Poilievre condemns Remembrance Day prayer ban

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned the NDP-Liberal government’s decision to resume a ban forbidding chaplains to recite prayers at all Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies.Canadians should be “alarmed” by this intrusion, said Poilievre.He called the NDP-backed Liberals out for breaking a promise and lying to Canadians, as the Western Standard reported Thursday.“Last year, Trudeau’s Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, promised that ‘chaplains are not — and will not be — banned from prayer on Remembrance Day,’ but Canadians now know that the NDP-Liberal government lied,” said Poilievre in a press release Friday.Blair had changed course only after facing intense pressure from a widespread backlash.“Instead, they just gave a one-time exemption. This means that prayers will be banned on the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday with the Trudeau government reminding chaplains that no exemptions have be granted this year.”The government’s directives order chaplains — upon threat of disciplinary action — to refrain from prayer and instead offer “spiritual reflections.”Displaying religious symbols is forbidden.And they’ve been ordered to “employ a language mindful of the Gender-Based Analysis principles.”“Conservatives will fight Trudeau’s damaging woke agenda, stand up for our armed forces and bring home common sense to Ottawa,” promised Poilievre.He reminded of the “vital role” chaplains serve in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).“They represent Canadians of various faiths and support troops across Canada.”“Before the NDP-Liberal Government banned prayers, chaplains were allowed to recite a prayer with faith-specific language during official functions and made sure to invite those of different beliefs to reflect or pray in whatever way they wished.”The Royal Canadian Legion opposed the prayer ban. Poilievre reminded why.“During World War ll, chaplains led prayer on the boats on the eve of the D-Day landings. Chaplains have provided last rites to dying soldiers in the field.”Now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians they can’t openly pray for military members who fought for Canada, he said.“All Canadians should be alarmed by this latest NDP-Liberal government intrusion.”