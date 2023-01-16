Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) is defending his decision to speak with Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP), a think tank that has been criticized for their comments on residential schools.

“We speak with groups all the time with which we disagree,” Poilievre said in an interview after his speech.  “I obviously support reconciliation and I believe that residential schools are an ugly and horrific blight on our history of the country.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is really a breath of fresh air, why is it all of a sudden bad to talk with groups we may not necessarily agree with? For one, of Justin Castro would have met with the trucker group, we could have possibly avoided all the persecution and prosecution of average peaceful Canadians, politicians should never surround themselves with yes men and women who never disagree with them or their policies, politicians are elected to represent ALL Canadians not just the ones that agree with them.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Apparently Anti-vaxxer is the most horrendous insult you can sling at anyone, and is now being used indiscriminately to slur anyone you don't like. Soon WSO will have to sensor its use, much as they do @$$h0le... or N@ssE etc.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

People are still calling people "anti-vax" lol?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.