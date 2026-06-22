News

Poilievre defends Mexico safer than Vancouver comments, cites rising violent crime in Canada

Pierre Poilievre on June 22, 2026.
Pierre Poilievre on June 22, 2026. X screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
The Hub
Crime In Canada
Conservative
Cdnpol
Dave Snow
Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Bailey McCourt
Crime Canada
Conservative Party Canada
John R. Lott Jr.
Crime Prevention Research Center
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news