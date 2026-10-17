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Poilievre demands Canada cut $217 million in Palestinian aid over cancelled elections

Poilievre in Germany
Poilievre in GermanyScreenshot:CPAC
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Anthony Housefather
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Mark Carney
Palestinian Authority
Palestine
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