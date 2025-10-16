Poilievre demands emergency debate on auto job losses

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the House of Commons to hold an Emergency Debate after more than 3,000 Stellantis workers in Brampton were told their Jeep production is being moved to the United States.In a letter to House Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia, Poilievre said the outsourcing comes despite billions in federal subsidies and accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to deliver on promises to protect Canadian jobs. “The Prime Minister repeatedly bragged he would negotiate a ‘win’ and ‘handle’ Donald Trump. He has done the exact opposite, with disastrous results for Canadian workers,” Poilievre wrote.The opposition leader said Carney’s record has left 97,700 more Canadians unemployed since taking office, a number that does not include the 3,000 Stellantis workers now in limbo. .He said families are facing the prospect of being unable to pay mortgages or put food on the table, while industries from farms and factories to steel and saw mills suffer under the government’s trade policies.Poilievre urged the Speaker to grant the debate under Standing Order 52, noting precedent from 2018 when an emergency debate was held over the threatened loss of 2,500 GM jobs in Oshawa. He said the parliamentary calendar has provided no opportunity to address the Stellantis layoffs and warned that refusing the debate would be an insult to affected families.“This is about real Canadian families who are being crushed by the Prime Minister’s failure on trade. Our country deserves a debate on this question,” he wrote.Conservatives are demanding immediate parliamentary attention as the Brampton auto sector faces significant disruption and uncertainty over its future.