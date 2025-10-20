Poilievre demands Liberals deliver affordable budget to end Canada’s cost-of-living crisis

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to deliver what he calls an “affordable budget for an affordable Canada,” accusing the Liberals of driving the country into economic decline through a decade of reckless spending and failed promises.In a letter sent to Carney on Monday, Poilievre said Canadians are living with “empty bank accounts, empty fridges and empty stomachs” after ten years of Liberal rule. He urged the government to cut taxes, rein in deficits, and make life affordable again for ordinary families.“The more you spend, the more things cost,” Poilievre wrote. “The cost of your government is driving up the cost of living.”The Conservative leader blamed ballooning debt and massive deficits for fueling what he called the “Liberal inflation tax,” noting that housing costs, food prices, and food bank usage have all soared alongside government spending. .He said that while Carney promised to spend less and invest more when he took office seven months ago, the opposite has happened — deficit spending has doubled and nearly $48 billion in investment has fled the country.Poilievre accused the Liberals of repeating the same economic mistakes made under Justin Trudeau, including what he described as the “alchemy” of trying to turn deficit spending into growth. He cited the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s projection that interest on federal debt will cost $55.3 billion this year, forcing every household to pay more than $3,300 in taxes just to cover interest before a dollar goes to healthcare or housing..Among his demands, Poilievre called for scrapping what he described as “hidden food taxes” — including carbon taxes on fertilizer, fuel, and farm equipment — and cutting taxes on work, homebuilding, energy, and investment. He also urged the government to keep the deficit below $42 billion by unlocking more resource development and cutting wasteful spending on consultants, corporate welfare, foreign aid, and false refugee claims.“Canadians have had enough of your buzzwords and broken promises,” Poilievre wrote. “Every Liberal budget ends the same way — higher prices, lower paycheques and bigger bills. We don’t need another lecture from the ones who caused the crisis. We need results that put Canadians first.”