Poilievre demands ‘tearful apology’ from former liberal ministers over immigration

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canadians deserve a “tearful apology” from former Liberal immigration ministers for wrecking the immigration system and driving up pressure on housing, jobs and social services.“Sean Fraser and Marc Miller, they should give a tearful apology,” Poilievre told reporters. “That’s the only thing they have left to do on the immigration file.”Blacklock's Reporter said Poilievre accused past Liberal ministers of allowing shady consultants and large corporations to exploit foreign workers while ignoring the impact of record numbers of newcomers. “Apologize to immigrants who have been taken advantage of. Apologize to all Canadians for the damage Liberals have done,” he said..Reporters asked Poilievre whether federal immigration policy was linked to crime. He replied that immigrants are not to blame. “The Liberal government is to blame. My wife is an immigrant. The people did not cause this problem, it is the Liberal government.”Poilievre singled out Fraser, who opened the job market to more than 1 million foreign students in 2022, a policy later scrapped after youth unemployment spiked. “Sean Fraser is now Minister of Justice. This guy is a human wrecking ball. He ruined immigration, he ruined housing, and now Mark Carney’s put him in charge of crime. It’s unbelievable,” said Poilievre..Miller, who later replaced Fraser, publicly described Canada as an “open country” despite Commons votes to cap intake.“The Liberals had an open borders policy that brought in too many people too quickly,” said Poilievre. “They’ve admitted it now. It hurt the housing market, the job market and social services.”According to a federal briefing note, Canada currently has more than 3 million foreigners on temporary permits, equal to 18.5% of the private sector workforce. That total includes nearly 1.5 million work permit holders, 643,879 students, and more than 282,000 asylum claimants with work permits.