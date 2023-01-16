Pierre Poilievre
Courtesy of screengrab

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre denied that his bail reform policies would put more people behind bars, arguing that a small number of repeat offenders are responsible for a large percentage of crime.

"What we're hearing from police is that it's the same people that go back again and again and again," Poilievre said during a press conference in Montreal, QC.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

If it did put more behind bars, so what? If they belong there they should be there. Not on the street terrorizing the population. Is that why they release them? so they wont have so many to cope with? That is not a good way to manage public safety.

