Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre denied that his bail reform policies would put more people behind bars, arguing that a small number of repeat offenders are responsible for a large percentage of crime.
"What we're hearing from police is that it's the same people that go back again and again and again," Poilievre said during a press conference in Montreal, QC.
"What you're seeing is it's not that we have lots of criminals, it's that we have a very small number of repeat offenders that continue to do more and more crime."
The MP for Carleton, ON highlighted a letter from the BC Urban Mayors Caucus back in April 2022, which stated that 40 "super-chronic" offenders in Vancouver have an average of 53 convictions, as well as 150 negative interactions with police in just one year.
"Now when these people are let, out they end up back in detention. It's just that they keep going out on the street to reoffend again and again and again. So my view is that in cases where you have multiple conviction person charged with a serious violent offence, they should have a reverse onus where they have to prove that it is safe for them to go out on the street, rather than the other way around."
Last Friday, Canada's 13 premiers signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) that called for a similar "reverse onus" policy for those charged under Section 95 of the Criminal Code, which includes offences for being in possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
Bill C-75, passed in June 2019, directed police and judges to follow a “principle of restraint” when it came to imposing bail conditions on offenders, even in cases where they had repeatedly committed crimes or were considered a danger to the public.
Poilievre said this bill made it "nearly automatic" for repeat violent offenders to be let out of jail to "terrorize the community and re-victimize people at great financial cost to the justice system.
"I think those small group of chronic re-offenders should stay behind bars and that our community should be safe," he said.
Poilievre was also asked if his government would implement reforms to reduce the number of indigenous people in jail. As of 2020, indigenous people make up over 30% of Canada's prison population, despite accounting for 5% of the general population. Additionally, black Canadians make up 9% of the prison population despite making up 4% of Canada's general population.
"Obviously, we want to have a justice system that is fair and that judges people based on their actions and on no other characteristic, and we want to give people an opportunity to succeed in life and follow the law," Poilievre responded.
Poilievre said Conservative policies would focus on early intervention when it came to troubled and at-risk youth, ensuring they "avoid going down that path in the first place."
"I'll have a real recovery and treatment plan, including beds for addicts so that they can get out of a life of addiction and get back to a life of family and work. And we will also re-secure our borders to prevent gun smuggling, which is the main source of firearms that have led to crime in our communities," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
If it did put more behind bars, so what? If they belong there they should be there. Not on the street terrorizing the population. Is that why they release them? so they wont have so many to cope with? That is not a good way to manage public safety.
