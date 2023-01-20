Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said people should not be trying to stop prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s show in Ottawa.
“If they don’t like him, skip his event,” said Poilievre in a Friday tweet.
“If they don’t agree with him, debate him.”
Now, some in Ottawa want to cancel Jordan Peterson’s event in the nation’s capital.If they don’t like him, skip his event.If they don’t agree with him, debate him.But they can’t ban opinions they don’t like. https://t.co/B2okmW5BE1— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 20, 2023
He said people “can’t ban opinions they don’t like.”
Poilievre came to the defence of Peterson on January 6 after he said the College of Psychologists of Ontario was ordering him to undergo social media training or risk losing his psychologist licence.
“Now it should go without saying that in a free country, professionals should not lose their jobs and licenses because they express a political opinion contrary to the licensing body that’s mandated by the government,” he said.
He said government-funded media will accuse him of endorsing all of Peterson’s opinions because he supports freedom of expression for him. He added he does not agree with 100% of what the psychologist has said.
Free speech isn't free unless people are allowed to disagree. pic.twitter.com/c4KUc0ezy7— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 6, 2023
Multiple community organizations requested Peterson’s show on Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa be stopped.
“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations.
The letter was signed by 33 community groups, including Wisdom2Action, the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and the Centretown Community Health Centre.
(4) comments
Those who are treating the public like children need a good hard spanking and sent to their rooms without dinner!!
“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations.
Using such a long accusatory quote with no evidence or response in such a short article makes it feel like something I'd read in Canada's paid for MSM. I guess Western Standards accreditation by Canada's government makes it part of that club but still feels off to me.
I'd like to hear more about how a leading academic with solid traditional and accepted foundations for their lectures can be considered quasi-academic given the latitude others in the field enjoy.
And often violent? How is that squared that with his response to the violence directed towards him? Violence that includes him being mobbed, yelled and screamed at. I'm pretty sure the average person would respond far more violently in such situations. Maybe an example of him being violent? Examples of the other accusations would be good to include as well, after all the accusation are there, why not examples or at least his response to each point?
Debate, not suppression of free speech. Dialogue will unite us.
HARD TO BE PETERSON, ALWAYS THE SMARTEST ONE IN THE ROOM.
POILIEVRE ALWAYS HAS A STRONG STANCE, NO FLAKE, TRUDEAU FLAKE
