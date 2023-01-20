Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, TX.

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said people should not be trying to stop prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s show in Ottawa. 

“If they don’t like him, skip his event,” said Poilievre in a Friday tweet. 

(4) comments

Drax
Drax

Those who are treating the public like children need a good hard spanking and sent to their rooms without dinner!!

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations.

Using such a long accusatory quote with no evidence or response in such a short article makes it feel like something I'd read in Canada's paid for MSM. I guess Western Standards accreditation by Canada's government makes it part of that club but still feels off to me.

I'd like to hear more about how a leading academic with solid traditional and accepted foundations for their lectures can be considered quasi-academic given the latitude others in the field enjoy.

And often violent? How is that squared that with his response to the violence directed towards him? Violence that includes him being mobbed, yelled and screamed at. I'm pretty sure the average person would respond far more violently in such situations. Maybe an example of him being violent? Examples of the other accusations would be good to include as well, after all the accusation are there, why not examples or at least his response to each point?

WCanada
WCanada

Debate, not suppression of free speech. Dialogue will unite us.

guest310
guest310

HARD TO BE PETERSON, ALWAYS THE SMARTEST ONE IN THE ROOM.

POILIEVRE ALWAYS HAS A STRONG STANCE, NO FLAKE, TRUDEAU FLAKE

