Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections.
“Justin Trudeau named a ‘family friend,’ old neighbour from the cottage, and member of the Beijing-funded Trudeau Foundation to be the ‘independent’ rapporteur on Beijing's interference,” said Poilievre in a Thursday tweet.
“Get real.”
Poilievre linked to a petition, which starts off by saying Canadian Security Intelligence Service reports show the Chinese government ran interference campaigns in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
“Whereas Justin Trudeau knew about it, had briefings about it, and did nothing about it, because he benefited from it,” said the Conservatives.
“Whereas the Liberals are continuing to cover up the truth about foreign interference in our democracy.”
The Conservatives said to get to the bottom of this, a transparent, independent public inquiry must take place. They added the secret committee with the independent special rapporteur will “never bring forward the truth Canadians deserve.”
“Therefore be it resolved that we the undersigned call for the Liberals to listen to the will of Canadians, and Parliament, and establish an independent, open public inquiry alongside the current parliamentary committee investigation,” they said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
