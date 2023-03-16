Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections. 

“Justin Trudeau named a ‘family friend,’ old neighbour from the cottage, and member of the Beijing-funded Trudeau Foundation to be the ‘independent’ rapporteur on Beijing's interference,” said Poilievre in a Thursday tweet. 

