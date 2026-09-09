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Poilievre heads to New York to promote Canada as Trump escalates tariffs

Opposition leader will speak to U.S. media and attend 9/11 ceremonies, with PMO blessing
Pierre Poilievre is heading to New York to vouch for Canada
Pierre Poilievre is heading to New York to vouch for CanadaIllustration
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Donald Trump
Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney
Tariffs
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