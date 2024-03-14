Poilievre implores Liberal, NPD MPs to axe imminent 23% carbon tax hike

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has implored Liberal and NDP MPs to abandon the 23% carbon tax hike planned for April 1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's coalition government announced in February it would be hiking up the carbon tax even further on Canadians, many who are struggling to put food on the table for their families. Poilievre, in a statement addressed to his colleagues and released on Twitter ("X") Thursday morning, said people are scavenging for food from dumpsters and organizing online to find something to eat. "Next week Conservatives will call multiple votes to stop the April 1 carbon tax hike," tweeted Poilievre. "As you know the plan will increase the carbon tax across Canada by 23%.""This latest hike is coming at the worst possible time," declared Poilievre. "Food prices are rising faster than anytime in the last 40 years. Canadians will have to pay $700 more for food in 2024 than last year. And food banks are expecting a million new visits this year on top of last year's record-high usage.""In Toronto, life has become so unaffordable that there are now groups of "dumpster divers," who organize themselves online so they can find something to eat," wrote the opposition leader. "Canadians need relief not tax increases.".Poilievre said 70% of Canadians "oppose this hike," and told his colleagues. "if you spend time in your communities, you will no doubt have seen firsthand the misery Canadians are facing."He also pointed out that "seven premiers have already echoed Conservative calls to spike the hike.""I write to you asking you to listen to your constituents and support our efforts to stop the carbon tax increase," wrote Poilievre. "Next week conservatives will force votes to stop the hike for the sake of all Canadians. Join us now."