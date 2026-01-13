Poilievre mocks Carney’s LEGO post; 'Congrats on building something'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre used social media to criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney, following the prime minister’s post about assembling a LEGO cargo ship model gifted by Denmark’s ambassador to Canada.Carney shared images of the completed LEGO set, describing it as a symbol of international friendship and cooperation between Canada and Denmark. The post was framed as a lighthearted gesture highlighting diplomatic ties.Poilievre responded by contrasting the LEGO project with what he characterized as unmet Liberal commitments on major policy files, including energy infrastructure and housing affordability. .In his post, the Conservative leader suggested that while the prime minister was celebrating a symbolic “build,” Canadians continue to face stalled pipeline projects, rising housing costs, and increasing federal debt.The exchange reflects broader partisan tensions in the minority Parliament, where the Conservatives have focused their messaging on economic pressures, infrastructure delays, and housing shortages.Poilievre has repeatedly pointed to the prolonged timeline of projects such as the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as evidence of what he describes as government inaction..The Liberals, for their part, have defended their record on infrastructure and affordability, citing global economic conditions and regulatory processes as factors affecting project timelines.The online exchange underscores how symbolic moments can quickly become flashpoints in Canada’s polarized political climate, particularly as parties position themselves ahead of future confidence votes and a potential federal election.