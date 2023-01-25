Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre did not offer comment when asked to speak about Toronto resident Danielle Stephanie Warriner, who died after an altercation in a hospital for not wearing a mask. 

The Western Standard sent emails to Poilievre on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday requesting comment. The emails asked for a statement about Poilievre’s reaction to Warriner’s death. 

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I think he's a better option than Justin, but I remember his campaign promises and yet Michelle Remple Garner is still in the Cons party. I haven't the energy to confirm every singe Con that is a WEF member but her actions, the last few years, make her stick in my mind.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I think this is going to court... so he does not want to fall into the Smith situation, and have CBC lie about him.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Perhaps the publication ban was relevant in his not responding. It may also be that it is better to ascertain facts prior to speaking....

Report Add Reply

