Poilievre outlines sovereignty and trade vision in Toronto speech

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a wide-ranging address on Canada–U.S. relations, economic policy, and national sovereignty during an Economic Club of Canada event in Toronto.

In remarks titled “Stronger at home — leverage abroad,” Poilievre said Canada cannot control decisions made by foreign governments but can strengthen its domestic economy, infrastructure, and institutions to improve its international position.

Poilievre framed his message around what he described as the need for Canada to focus on internal capacity, citing Confederation and past nation-building projects such as the transcontinental railway, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and the CN Tower as examples of national development driven by domestic action.

The Conservative leader said the upcoming review of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will occur amid a shifting geopolitical landscape marked by U.S. trade policy volatility and China’s economic rise.

He argued Canada benefited from decades of stable integration with the United States following the Second World War but said the country has become overly dependent and under-invested in areas including defence and resource development.