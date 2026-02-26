Poilievre outlines sovereignty and trade vision in Toronto speech

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a wide-ranging address on Canada–U.S. relations, economic policy, and national sovereignty during an Economic Club of Canada event in Toronto.
In remarks titled “Stronger at home — leverage abroad,” Poilievre said Canada cannot control decisions made by foreign governments but can strengthen its domestic economy, infrastructure, and institutions to improve its international position.
Poilievre framed his message around what he described as the need for Canada to focus on internal capacity, citing Confederation and past nation-building projects such as the transcontinental railway, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and the CN Tower as examples of national development driven by domestic action.
The Conservative leader said the upcoming review of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will occur amid a shifting geopolitical landscape marked by U.S. trade policy volatility and China’s economic rise.
He argued Canada benefited from decades of stable integration with the United States following the Second World War but said the country has become overly dependent and under-invested in areas including defence and resource development.
Poilievre rejected suggestions Canada could move toward deeper strategic alignment with China as an alternative to the United States, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining constructive engagement and pursuing diversified trade relationships, including potential agreements with India and other partners.
He identified domestic regulatory barriers, permitting delays, taxes, and infrastructure constraints as factors limiting Canada’s export capacity, arguing policy changes could improve economic autonomy and bargaining power in trade negotiations.
Poilievre presented four policy priorities he said would strengthen Canada domestically: expanding energy production, accelerating resource and housing development, increasing defence capability, and enhancing digital sovereignty.
On energy and development, he called for eliminating carbon pricing, accelerating approvals for resource projects, reducing construction-related taxes and regulations, and enabling pipeline expansion to overseas markets. He also proposed establishing a strategic reserve of energy and critical minerals under Canadian control.
In defence policy, Poilievre said Canada should increase military readiness, modernize procurement processes, expand Arctic infrastructure and personnel, and invest in equipment including icebreakers, submarines, radar systems, and drone technology.
He also outlined proposals aimed at retaining intellectual property developed in Canada, including repayment requirements for offshored publicly funded innovations, tax incentives for domestic commercialization, and restrictions on foreign acquisition of sensitive technologies.
Regarding CUSMA, Poilievre said Canada should seek tariff-free trade and pursue the removal of U.S. tariffs affecting sectors including steel, aluminum, autos, lumber, and agriculture. He also proposed a renewed auto pact, exemptions from Buy America provisions, and revival of the Keystone XL pipeline project.
Poilievre said Canada’s negotiating position could be strengthened through defence procurement decisions, resource supply arrangements with allies, and outreach to U.S. political and economic stakeholders.
He also proposed forming an all-party parliamentary working group to support the government during CUSMA negotiations while emphasizing the role of the Official Opposition in scrutinizing government policy.