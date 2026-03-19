UPDATED: Poilievre outlines vision for Canada in Joe Rogan interview

TORONTO — Joe Rogan’s sprawling interview with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took a sharp political turn when the conversation zeroed in on Donald Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada could become the “51st state” — a notion Poilievre dismissed bluntly.“Canada is not for sale. We’re never going to be the 51st state,” Poilievre said, adding that he wishes Trump would “stop that s---,” after the comments moved from what many initially saw as a joke into something more persistent.“At first everyone thought it was a joke… but then he kept saying it,” Poilievre told Rogan. “And people got upset about it — understandably.”The exchange marked one of the clearest direct responses from Poilievre to Trump’s rhetoric, as he sought to draw a firm line on Canadian sovereignty while avoiding escalating tensions with the United States.“We love Americans as neighbours and friends,” he said. “But we want to be sovereign as Canadians.”At the same time, Poilievre was equally deliberate in outlining what he would not do — namely, undercut Canada’s current leadership while abroad or attempt to engage Trump directly while another prime minister is in office..“I believe in the rule of one prime minister at a time,” he said, explaining why he has not reached out to Trump despite being leader of the Opposition.Instead, Poilievre said he has been supporting Prime Minister Mark Carney behind the scenes, even while travelling in the United States.“I’ll support him any way I can,” he said. “Even in my visit down here, I’m sending him text messages… to try and support his work, because what we both want is what’s best for Canada.”Poilievre also made clear he would not publicly criticize Carney while speaking on an American platform — a point he framed as both principled and strategic.“I won’t criticize him on foreign soil,” he said, drawing praise from Rogan, who described the stance as “a very Canadian thing to do.”The comments reflect a balancing act for Poilievre, who has been sharply critical of the Liberal government domestically but signalled a unified front when it comes to Canada’s relationship with its largest trading partner..The broader discussion placed those remarks within a wider critique of recent political and economic trends in Canada and across the West. Rogan raised concerns about government overreach, citing pandemic-era policies and financial measures, while Poilievre argued that rising costs of living stem from excessive government spending and monetary expansion.He pointed to inflation, housing affordability and declining purchasing power as key issues facing Canadians, arguing that “printing money” without increasing production has driven up prices and squeezed working families.Poilievre also used the interview to outline his economic vision, including cutting bureaucracy, reducing taxes and accelerating development of Canada’s natural resources. He argued that closer economic cooperation with the United States — particularly through energy exports and trade — would benefit both countries, provided it is done between “two separate but friendly nations.”That distinction, he suggested, is exactly why Trump’s “51st state” comments are unhelpful.“I just wish he’d knock that… off so we can get back to talking about the things we can do together,” Poilievre said..Beyond geopolitics, the interview ranged widely — from Poilievre’s personal story of entering politics after a sports injury, to discussions on fitness, mental health and Canada’s assisted dying regime. He argued for promoting exercise and purpose as ways to address mental health challenges, and cautioned against expanding assisted dying to vulnerable groups without stronger safeguards.Still, it was the exchange on Canada–U.S. relations that stood out, offering insight into how Poilievre is positioning himself on the international stage: firm on sovereignty, cautious on diplomacy and unwilling to blur institutional lines of authority.The approach suggests Poilievre is seeking to present himself not just as a domestic critic-in-chief, but as a potential national leader — one who can challenge allies when neces