Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he will leverage municipal funds to homes built. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is separating people to build up power.

“We’re going to turn the hurt Trudeau has caused into the hope Canadians need,” said Poilievre in a Thursday speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference.

(10) comments

gardenvsdesign
gardenvsdesign

Finally a few scraps from Pierre but what about Christine Anderson? Did you make a mistake by not retracting your comments? I'd like to hear a few more ideas to turn this woak boat around. It's a tanker and listing to the left.

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Anderson" . . . you sound like a one trick Pony man . . .

PP is the only one who can deliver . . . . Max after 8 years is still at 3% !

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Hw about tanking the Firearms act and enshrining in law property rights, and the inalienable right to own and transport firearms. Oh, right, you're not THAT conservative. People still need to be defenseless against criminals.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

So much mess to clean up....!!!

PersonOne
PersonOne

So long as he follows through. Justin said many things that got him elected, and then we never heard about them again. Remember the end first past the post? First thing he dropped.

JPB
JPB

I don't think the "let's open the borders for healthcare workers but ignore the unvaxxed healthcare workers" mantra is going to work.....also what happened to the promise of a human rights rule outlawing unvaxxed segregation and discrimination, Pierre??

guest800
guest800

Panderin’ Pierre is a mass-immigration shill. PP’s conservativism is just a low-tax version of the Liberals with some law & order mixed in. And there is no way he’ll get rid of the CBC.

The country our ancestors created for us is slipping through our fingers.

Left Coast
Left Coast

What are the options? Certainly not 3% Max . . .

You keep making up nonsense man . . .

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Pierre says he will sell off CBC headquarters . Oh, happy day! Can't wait! Pierre has my vote!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sounds good and true. On April 01, 2023 is the Conservative Party of Canada taking a pay raise for the fine work of being just another swine at the public trough, or do you actually realize that the people paying your wages have to decide whether to pay off the heat bill, or buy all the groceries we need for the month. We will know on April 02,2023 if you are just another Conservative In Name Only leader.

