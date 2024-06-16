Poilievre pledges lobbyist-free tax reform committee

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to establish a lobbyist-free tax reform committee to overhaul Canada's tax system, simplify tax rules, and reduce the burden on workers and small businesses. Blacklock's Reporter says the promise comes as Conservatives opposed an $18 billion increase in capital gains taxes, which Poilievre dubbed a "job-killing tax."“Within 60 days of becoming prime minister, my government will name a tax reform task force of entrepreneurs, inventors, farmers and workers but no lobbyists to devise a bring-it-home tax cut that will, one, bring home production and paycheques with lower taxes on work, hiring and making stuff, and two, bring home fairness by reducing the share of the tax burden paid by the poor and the working class while cutting back on tax-funded corporate welfare and cracking down on overseas tax havens,” Poilievre told the Commons.The committee would also aim to simplify the tax code, currently spanning 3,435 pages, by cutting paperwork and reducing the tax burden on the poor and working class.The pledge echoes recommendations from the Senate national finance committee and groups like the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, which have called for tax simplification and the establishment of a UK-style Tax Simplification Office.Poilievre emphasized the need for a merit-based economy, where hard work is rewarded, and entrepreneurs are supported. He criticized the proposed capital gains tax increase, stating it would harm health care, homes, farms, and small businesses.The Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, estimated the tax increase would generate $5.9 billion in federal revenue and $12 billion for provinces and territories this year.