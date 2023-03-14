Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau divides to distract. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his government would initiate a lawsuit against Big Pharma and their consultants for their role in the opioid crisis. 

“The opioid epidemic has ravaged our communities, destroyed lives, and devastated families,” said Poilievre in a Tuesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Edward S
Edward S

Maxime Bernier has my vote. PP is another fake.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

There needs to be a law suite against anyone still pushing the C19 experiment! Now to be given to children without parental consent in AB

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The doctors who prescribed them get a free pass? Sounds like leaving the dealers on the street corners to kill another 32,000 Canadian citizens.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Where's the lawsuit against the C19 makers who have injured countless millions and shorten the lives of thousands?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Check Pierre's vote on the vaccine, he can't implicate himself.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.