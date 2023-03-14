The statement said 32,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses and 33,000 have been hospitalized since 2016. It said the NDP-Liberal approach has failed.
While Canada suffers through an opioid epidemic, Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “has refused to stand up to the greedy pharmaceutical companies who cynically marketed addictive drugs as pain medication.” The opioid crisis has its origins in OxyContin being invented by Purdue Pharma in 1995.
OxyContin was over promoted and over prescribed, leading to a massive increase in opioid dependency. McKinsey and Company advised Big Pharma to get their customers addicted, including by telling them to offer bonuses and rebates to sellers based on the number of drug overdoses in their areas.
The British Columbia government launched a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors for the costs to the Canadian healthcare system. A Poilievre government would join as an applicant.
Purdue Pharma Canada agreed to a first-of-its-kind settlement in Canada in June after the British Columbia government advocated for the opioid manufacturer to provide healthcare costs.
The proposed settlement with Purdue Pharma totals $150 million in damages. This amount is the largest government health claim lawsuit in Canadian history.
The agreement has to receive final approval from the courts, which is expected soon.
Poilievre said this is not enough. He added his government will “go further in seeking justice for our people.”
The statement went on to say a Poilievre government will launch a lawsuit against Big Pharma and their consultants to cover the costs of the opioid crisis to border security, courts, the criminal justice system, indigenous programs, lost federal tax revenue, and expanded treatment programs.
It said the total amount claimed for the lawsuits will be $44 billion. This includes the costs of the federal share of estimated healthcare costs ($3.9 billion), federal money spent on the opioid crisis ($3 billion), criminal justice system costs ($10.2 billion), and lost tax revenue ($27 billion).
Money recovered from the lawsuit will fund treatment and recovery programs for people struggling with addiction.
“We will turn hurt into hope, and we will bring home justice for all Canadians,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Maxime Bernier has my vote. PP is another fake.
There needs to be a law suite against anyone still pushing the C19 experiment! Now to be given to children without parental consent in AB
The doctors who prescribed them get a free pass? Sounds like leaving the dealers on the street corners to kill another 32,000 Canadian citizens.
Where's the lawsuit against the C19 makers who have injured countless millions and shorten the lives of thousands?
Check Pierre's vote on the vaccine, he can't implicate himself.
