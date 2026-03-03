Poilievre proposes CANZUK trade pact in London speech

TORONTO — Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech in London on Tuesday calling for expanded trade and regulatory alignment among Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, arguing that stronger economic ties among “free nations” would bolster prosperity at home and influence abroad.Speaking at the Margaret Thatcher Lecture hosted by the Centre for Policy Studies, Poilievre said Canada must “become stronger at home so that we have unbreakable leverage abroad,” framing his remarks around free enterprise, monetary policy and what he described as the need to counter both protectionism and socialism.Poilievre cited the work of 18th-century economist Adam Smith, arguing that Smith’s writings are often misunderstood. He noted that the term “capitalism” does not appear in Smith’s The Wealth of Nations, and said Smith viewed labour as “the true source of wealth.”Poilievre contrasted what he characterized as centuries of limited economic growth prior to the late 18th century with rapid increases in GDP and life expectancy in the modern era. Referencing estimates by economic historian Angus Maddison, he said per capita GDP growth accelerated significantly after 1800 alongside the expansion of market economies..He also quoted former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, describing trade as “the oldest form of exchange known to man,” and praised what he called the role of free markets in lowering costs and raising wages.A significant portion of the address focused on inflation and monetary policy. Poilievre compared modern central bank practices to the coin debasement under Henry VIII, arguing that increasing the money supply reduces purchasing power and contributes to higher housing costs.He said rising home prices in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. reflect currency depreciation rather than intrinsic increases in housing value. He also criticized what he called “corporate welfare,” regulatory barriers and energy policies, including net-zero initiatives, contending they have driven up costs and limited opportunity..Central to the speech was a proposal for closer economic and security integration among Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand — sometimes referred to as CANZUK.Poilievre called for mutual recognition of professional credentials, regulatory alignment so that products approved in one country would be recognized in the others, greater labour mobility for young workers, joint defence procurement and cooperation on critical minerals and energy, and expanded energy exports, including liquefied natural gas and uranium.He said Canada holds 10 of the 12 NATO-designated critical minerals and could play a larger role in supporting allied supply chains. He also suggested deeper nuclear cooperation, noting Canada’s uranium production and CANDU reactor technology.Poilievre said such an agreement would build on existing trade frameworks, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, but go further by addressing regulatory barriers beyond tariffs.The Conservative leader also spoke about strengthening the transatlantic alliance and maintaining pressure on authoritarian regimes. He referenced the Cold War-era leadership of Thatcher and Winston Churchill as examples of resolve in confronting geopolitical threats.Poilievre expressed support for democratic aspirations in Iran and called for secure borders and what he described as “solid immigration,” though he said immigration policy should not be part of the initial CANZUK framework.In closing, Poilievre positioned conservatives as advocates for working people, citing gains his party made among blue-collar and unionized workers in the last federal election. He said conservatives must offer “homes, jobs and hope” by restoring “meritocratic, bottom-up competition.”He concluded by invoking British folklore, including the legend of Robin Hood, and a story about Churchill during the Blitz, describing ordinary citizens as the foundation of national strength.The speech comes as Poilievre continues to outline his economic and foreign policy priorities ahead of Canada’s next federal election, emphasizing free trade among allied democracies and domestic economic reforms aimed at affordability and growth.