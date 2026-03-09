News

Poilievre proposes emergency LNG plan and CANZUK trade alliance

Poilievre speaking on Parliament Hill
Poilievre speaking on Parliament HillScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canzuk
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
LNG exports
canada energy policy,

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news