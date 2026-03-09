Poilievre proposes emergency LNG plan and CANZUK trade alliance

TORONTO — Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called for an emergency plan to accelerate Canadian energy exports and proposed a new trade alliance among several Commonwealth countries during a press conference Monday.Poilievre said Canada should move quickly to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, arguing global energy disruptions and geopolitical instability have increased demand for non-Russian and non-Middle Eastern energy.He said Canada is currently failing to capitalize on the opportunity because of regulatory barriers and delays in approving energy infrastructure projects.“The world’s energy markets are entering a period of acute disruption,” Poilievre said, citing rising oil and gas prices and increasing demand from European allies.The Conservative leader pointed to Germany’s rapid construction of an LNG import terminal in Wilhelmshaven following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. According to Poilievre, the facility moved from permitting to completion in about 200 days.He contrasted that timeline with Canada’s project approval process, saying no new pipelines have been approved during the current government’s time in office..Canada has abundant natural gas reserves but limited export infrastructure to Europe, Poilievre said. Most LNG shipped to Germany currently comes from the United States, which has built several export terminals in recent years.Poilievre said Canada could become a major supplier to European allies if regulatory barriers were reduced.His proposed “emergency energy supply plan” would repeal federal legislation governing environmental assessments, eliminate what he described as the industrial carbon tax, and set a six-month timeline for major energy project approvals. The plan would also allow oil shipments from parts of the British Columbia coast currently subject to restrictions.The Conservative leader said expanding energy exports would strengthen Canada’s economy and help stabilize global energy markets.Alongside the energy proposal, Poilievre also discussed expanding economic ties with several allied countries.He said Canada should pursue a closer economic partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand that would reduce regulatory barriers and allow freer movement of goods, services, capital and workers.The proposed alliance would align rules and professional credential standards among the four countries, he said, potentially allowing doctors, nurses and other professionals to work more easily across borders.Poilievre said diversifying Canada’s economic partnerships with allied democracies would help reduce reliance on any single trading partner while expanding global markets for Canadian goods and services.The proposal comes as Canada and several European countries seek to strengthen energy and trade ties amid shifting geopolitical conditions.