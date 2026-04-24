Poilievre pushes cutting all federal fuel taxes to lower gas prices

The Conservative leader positioned the policy as a response to broader affordability concerns, arguing that rising fuel costs contribute to higher prices across the economy, including groceries and transportation. He said lower fuel costs would benefit farmers, truckers and supply chains, ultimately reducing the cost of goods for consumers.

Poilievre contrasted his proposal with the current approach under Prime Minister Mark Carney, which he described as limited and temporary. He said that even with the partial suspension of one tax, Canadians would still be paying the majority of federal fuel-related charges.

In addition to eliminating the existing carbon price on fuel, Poilievre said a Conservative government would also remove what he described as a “second carbon tax” embedded in federal fuel regulations, as well as the federal sales tax applied to gasoline.

Addressing how the policy would be funded, Poilievre said his party would offset the loss in revenue by reducing federal spending. He cited plans to cut what he described as “wasteful” government programs, limit bureaucracy, reduce consulting costs and close tax loopholes.

Poilievre also linked the gas tax proposal to his party’s broader economic message, arguing that lowering fuel costs would support domestic energy production and improve Canada’s competitiveness. He reiterated support for expanding oil and gas development and removing federal regulations that he said restrict supply and increase costs.

The proposal comes as fuel prices and cost-of-living concerns remain key issues in national political debate, with parties offering differing approaches to taxation, climate policy and economic management.