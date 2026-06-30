Poilievre reveals Conservative shadow cabinet reshuffle

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled a revamped shadow cabinet Tuesday, branding it the party’s new “Affordability Team” and naming veteran Ontario MP Michael Chong as the Conservatives’ new finance critic.The front-bench shuffle is the first major reset since last year’s federal election and comes as Poilievre attempts to refocus his caucus on pocketbook issues.“Today, I am announcing the Conservative Affordability Team: our renewed Shadow Cabinet,” Poilievre said in a statement.“This team will have three priorities: affordability, affordability and affordability.”Chong, who has represented the Ontario riding of Wellington–Halton Hills North since 2004, moves from foreign affairs to finance, replacing Calgary MP Jasraj Singh Hallan..A notable departure from the front bench is MP Larry Brock, who announced Tuesday he is stepping back from the shadow cabinet for personal reasons after serving as the Conservatives’ justice critic.“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served in Shadow Cabinet alongside an incredible team of dedicated members of Parliament doing their part to restore the promise of Canada,” Brock said in a statement.“I have made the important decision to step back for personal reasons. I leave knowing that it is the right decision and that there are hard-working Conservative colleagues who can serve in Shadow Cabinet to continue the crucial work of holding the government to account on crime, protecting victims and ending corruption.”Poilievre praised Brock’s work in the justice portfolio.“I would like to thank Larry for his tireless efforts fighting to undo harmful Liberal bail laws, standing up for victims of crime against failed Liberal policies, and exposing Liberal corruption and overreach,” Poilievre said.“Larry’s work fighting crime has and will continue to save lives. He is one of the greatest legal minds in the country.”Poilievre concluded his announcement by saying Conservatives would continue to focus on affordability and public safety.“We will fight for a country that is affordable at home, safe at home and united at home,” he said.“We have the team. We have the plan. We have the hope. And we have the fight.”