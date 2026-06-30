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Poilievre reveals Conservative shadow cabinet reshuffle

Pierre Poilievre at pre-cabinet meeting scrum
Pierre Poilievre at pre-cabinet meeting scrumWalid Tamtam
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Pierre Poilievre
Larry Brock
Michael Chong
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Western Standard
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