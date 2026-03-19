Poilievre says Albertan independence ‘won’t happen’ on Joe Rogan podcast

TORONTO — Pierre Poilievre downplayed recent talk of Alberta separating from Canada during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, saying national unity remains strong despite frustrations in the province.Speaking on the podcast, the federal Conservative leader acknowledged that some Albertans feel discontented, pointing to concerns he described as, in some cases, legitimate. However, he said those frustrations are unlikely to translate into a serious push for secession.“That won’t happen,” Poilievre said, referring to the prospect of Alberta separating from Canada.He emphasized what he described as a deeply rooted sense of patriotism among Albertans, noting his own ties to the province. Poilievre characterized residents as “very patriotic,” adding that their connection to Canada remains strong even amid political or economic grievances..Poilievre also highlighted cultural traits often associated with the province, describing Albertans as hardworking and resilient. He linked those qualities to the region’s geography and climate, pointing to harsh winters and wide-open landscapes as factors that have shaped a spirit of self-reliance and “rugged individualism.”Discussion of Alberta sovereignty has periodically surfaced in Canadian politics, particularly during times of tension over federal energy policy and economic conditions. While such conversations have gained attention in some circles, they have not translated into broad-based political momentum.Poilievre’s comments align with a broader view among political observers that, despite intermittent separatist rhetoric, Alberta remains firmly within Confederation, with national unity continuing to be the prevailing expectation.