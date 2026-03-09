News

Poilievre says Canada should support replacing Iran’s regime, calls for crackdown on IRGC agents

Deputy Tory leader Melissa Lantsman (Left) and Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Deputy Tory leader Melissa Lantsman (Left) and Tory leader Pierre PoilievreScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
IRGC
Canada’s Jewish community
Anti iran
Persian community
IRGC Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news