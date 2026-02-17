Poilievre says Conservatives are a federalist party and will fight for united Canada

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Tuesday that his caucus is “entirely” federalist, distancing the federal party from calls for Alberta independence as talk of a potential referendum grows.At a press conference in Ottawa, Poilievre was asked about separatist sentiment in Alberta and whether any members of his caucus support that position.“We are entirely a federalist caucus. I have not had a single MP express that view,” Poilievre said. “And as for myself, I'm a very proud federalist, born and raised, born and bred Albertan, and we will be fighting for a united Canada, and we hope that Quebecers, Albertans, and all Canadians will unify around our beautiful flag and our love of country. Thank you.”His remarks come as Alberta moves closer to a possible independence referendum, with separatist organizers pushing to test public support at the ballot box.Poilievre’s comments place the federal Conservative Party firmly on the side of national unity, even as frustration with Ottawa continues to fuel western alienation in parts of Alberta.By emphasizing that no Conservative MP has voiced support for separation, Poilievre sought to draw a clear line between his federal caucus and the growing independence movement in the province.