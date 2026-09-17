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Poilievre says Conservatives found $150 billion in federal budget savings

Pierre Poilievre at pre-cabinet meeting scrum
Pierre Poilievre at pre-cabinet meeting scrumWalid Tamtam, Western Standard
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