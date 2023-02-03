Pierre and Raquel
Courtesy of ParlVu

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) said his party forced the Liberals into a "temporary but humiliating climb down," over their amendments to gun control Bill C-21, which would have targeted many rifles and shotguns used by hunters.

"[The prime minister] desperately wanted to ban hunting rifles — it was a sucker punch to our lawful and licensed firearms owners," Poilievre said of the amendments during a press conference on Friday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

