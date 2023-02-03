Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) said his party forced the Liberals into a "temporary but humiliating climb down," over their amendments to gun control Bill C-21, which would have targeted many rifles and shotguns used by hunters.
"[The prime minister] desperately wanted to ban hunting rifles — it was a sucker punch to our lawful and licensed firearms owners," Poilievre said of the amendments during a press conference on Friday.
"He's doing this because he got caught. We will not let up. Conservatives will never allow Justin Trudeau to ban hunting rifles."
Bill C-21 builds on a May 2020 regulatory ban of more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government calls "assault-style firearms." The bill was initially intended to target handguns, but late-stage amendments expanded the law to include assault-style rifles.
But on Friday morning Liberal MP Taleeb Noor Mohamed (Vancouver Granville Province, BC) announced the amendments would be withdrawn at the the House of Commons public safety committee.
Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) backed down on the amendments because Canadians from "all walks of life, across the country," stood with Conservatives to force him to reconsider. But Poilievre described the Liberals' backing down as a "temporary" pause to their plan.
"But we will not let up conservatives will never allow Justin Trudeau to ban hunting rifles, and we will remind Canadians that if he ever gets the chance, and if God forbid he ever got a majority, Trudeau would ban hunting rifles and he would ban all civilian firearms ownership in Canada. That's his agenda," Poilievre said.
Poilievre's provided evidence that the Liberals intend to ban all civilian firearms by reading out quote from Trudeau that happened during an interview with CTV News last December: "There are some guns, yes, that we're going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt."
When a reporter asked Poilievre if the Liberals had shown "good faith" by withdrawing the amendment, he laughed and said, "you're definitely with the CBC."
"He introduced this amendment, with hundreds and hundreds of firearms. He then attacked anyone who disagreed. He tried to divide and conquer, as he always does, and he reiterated his plan in December to ban hunting rifles," Poilievre responded.
"The only reason Trudeau has put his tail between his legs and paws this plan is because my team and I forced him to do it. But if he ever got the chance, make no mistake, he will ban him hunting rifles. And now the only way to prevent that is with a Conservative majority government."
Conservative MP Raquel Dancho (Kildonan—St. Paul Province, MB) said the amendments were attempted at the Public Safety Committee in "the most underhanded way." She said thanks to the hard work of Conservatives across the country, a "temporary pause" on the hunting rifle ban had been achieved.
"Hunters should be made aware that the Trudeau Liberals will continue to come after their hunting rifles," she said. "This is not the end, but conservatives will continue to fight extremely hard to protect Canada's deep cultural inheritance and heritage history when it comes to hunting rifles in this country."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
