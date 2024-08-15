Poilievre says 'radical' drug policy 'killing Canadians' as families sue Trudeau Liberals, BC NDP

Pierre Poilievre has slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government and the BC NDP over their radical drug policy, which he argued is "killing Canadians."The Conservative Party leader's comments came following the filing of a class action lawsuit against the federal government and BC NDP by the families of two teens impacted by so-called "safe supply" drugs."After nine years of Justin Trudeau and his wacko policies of legalizing hard drugs, crime, chaos, drugs and disorder have flooded our once-safe streets," Poilievre lamented in a press release on Thursday.He drew attention to the lawsuit, arguing that it "shows that Trudeau and the NDP lied when they said that their taxpayer-funded hard drugs were 'safe supply'," he argued. "After all, there's no amount of heroin, fentanyl, or meth that is safe. It also makes clear that these drugs are being diverted and resold on the black market, often by criminal gangs."Poilievre went on to note that the BC NDP had been "hiding" a memo that explained how "diversion of lethal opioids would be an inevitable consequence of the Liberal-NDP's taxpayer-funded hard drug program," pointing out that Trudeau had once condoned such diversion.The lawsuit is being spearheaded by Greg Sword, a British Columbian man whose 14-year-old daughter Kamilah died of a drug overdose in 2022, and Denise Fenske, whose 17-year-old daughter is in rehab after falling victim to diverted supply."Kamilah and Amelie relied on the negligent misrepresentations to begin consuming the Safe Supply Drugs," the lawsuit states, "believing they were safe and they relied upon the negligent misrepresentations throughout the duration of their addictions."According to Poilievre, Kamilah’s friends explained that they "could go up to a drug addict and ask for dillies and they’d have bottles of them, because they would go into pharmacies, get them filled up and sell them to the kids.""Stories like this one have become all too common," he lamented. "Just last year, 8,049 Canadians were killed by opioids — a 184% increase since Trudeau became Prime Minister."He noted that the Vancouver Police Department recently revealed that around half of all hydromorphone seized had been "diverted from Trudeau’s taxpayer-funded hard drugs program.""Trudeau’s wacko policies are just not worth the cost – especially when that cost is measured in human lives," Poilievre concluded. "Only Common Sense Conservatives will ban hard drugs, end Trudeau’s failed experiment and bring our loved ones home drug-free."