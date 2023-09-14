Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre went after holding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accountable for the past eight years of massive rising housing costs, describing Trudeau’s Canada as a “housing hell.”
“After eight years of Justin Trudeau and the NDP, housing costs have doubled, rent has doubled, mortgage payments have doubled, that needed downpayment doubled,” said Poilievre.
“After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP, housing in Canada costs 50% to 75% more than in the United States. After eight years of Justin Trudeau, Vancouver is the third most unaffordable housing market in the world when you compare median income to median house price."
"(It’s) worse than New York City, worse than London, worse than Paris, worse than Singapore, a tiny island with 2000 times more people per square kilometre than Canada.”
Poilievre pointed out the differences between when he was the housing minister and Trudeau’s eight years as prime minister.
“After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP,” said Poilievre.
“UBS says that Toronto is the worst housing bubble in the world. And Vancouver is the sixth. When I was housing minister, neither of them even registered on the list.”
Young people feel they will not ever be able to afford a home, said Poilievre.
“After eight years of Justin Trudeau, nine out 10 young people say they will never be able to afford a home,” said Poilievre.
Poilievre said it’s cheaper to “buy a castle in Sweden for less than the cost of a two-bedroom in Kitchener.”
Poilievre plans to introduce housing legislation when Parliament begins the fall session, with the intent of reducing bureaucracy so housing can be built faster.
“The Trudeau government has ballooned the bureaucracy at the CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation),” said Poilievre.
“Paying out millions of dollars in bonuses for the very bureaucrats who have helped double the cost of housing. I will be slashing all of their bonuses and they will be getting pay cuts unless they meet the target of approving funding for affordable housing under 60 days.”
This was all caused by Trudeau allowing his money laundering fentanyl dealing ChiCom “donors” and backers to invest their fentanyl money back into buying up our real estate thereby making homes unaffordable for Canadians
Trudeau encouraged them to kill Canadians on the front end and take Canadians housing on the back end
This is our “leader” in Canada
Remember
Trudeau and his Liberano mafia are just another branch of ChiCom organized crime
Nothing more
A feel the Liberals systematically and in a deliberate way, ruined many aspects of our economy, and created a less optimal way of life and standard of living. They simply not voting for them is not punishment enough.
