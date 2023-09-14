Poilievre Quebec City
Conference Screengrab

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre went after holding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accountable for the past eight years of massive rising housing costs, describing Trudeau’s Canada as a “housing hell.”

“After eight years of Justin Trudeau and the NDP, housing costs have doubled, rent has doubled, mortgage payments have doubled, that needed downpayment doubled,” said Poilievre.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This was all caused by Trudeau allowing his money laundering fentanyl dealing ChiCom “donors” and backers to invest their fentanyl money back into buying up our real estate thereby making homes unaffordable for Canadians

Trudeau encouraged them to kill Canadians on the front end and take Canadians housing on the back end

This is our “leader” in Canada

Remember

Trudeau and his Liberano mafia are just another branch of ChiCom organized crime

Nothing more

PersonOne
PersonOne

A feel the Liberals systematically and in a deliberate way, ruined many aspects of our economy, and created a less optimal way of life and standard of living. They simply not voting for them is not punishment enough.

