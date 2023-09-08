Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the worst part about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is what he thinks of average Canadians.
“Recently in Charlottetown, he said everyone should stop picking on him, because it is a really tough time to be a politician,” said Poilievre in a Friday speech at the Conservative Convention.
“No, Mr. Trudeau.”
Poilievre said it is a tough time to be the 74-year-old retired truck driver he met door knocking in Bowmanville, ON, who received an eviction notice despite always paying his rent. Finding another place will cost the former truck driver an extra $700 per month.
Since he does not have another $700 per month, his options are asking his daughter to move into her basement or becoming homeless for the first time in his life. He cannot go back to work because his back cannot take 70 hours per week in a truck.
When Poilievre met him, he said he did not see anger in his eyes. What he saw was fear.
If Trudeau thinks his life is tough, Poilievre said he should talk to the carpenter who he met at a Tim Hortons in Sault Ste. Marie. This carpenter lives in a parking lot because he cannot afford rent.
He was not angry. But Poilievre admitted he was angry because an economy where people who build homes cannot afford to live in them is unjust and wrong.
If Trudeau thinks he has it tough, he said he should talk to Canada’s youth, as many of them are working multiple jobs to avoid being evicted after their rent doubled.
These youth would love to have children and are running out of time, but they have nowhere to put them in their tiny $1,500 per month studio apartment.
Eight years ago at their high school graduations, their eyes beamed with possibility. Now their eyes have heavy bags under them as they drop off another delivery of Uber Eats at midnight, which is their third job.
He said the youth are not angry. They are too exhausted to be angry.
While Trudeau will not apologize for the hell he has caused these people, Poilievre said, he will call them names. He wants Canadians to blame each other and not him.
The Conservative leader went on to say Canadians will not let him divide to distract anymore. He added they “won’t let him put our country and its people down in order to push himself up.”
The good news he offered was life was not like this before Trudeau, and it will not be like this after he is gone. He pledged to turn the hurt that has caused into the hope Canadians need.
Poilievre’s plan starts by bringing home lower gas, heat, and grocery bills. This will be done by axing the carbon tax.
He said it is a tax on food. When people tax the farmer who grows the food and the truck driver shipping it, they tax it.
Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have said they want to quadruple the tax to 61 cents per litre. This will force seniors to choose between heating and eating.
Poilievre vowed to axe the inflation tax. In his view, inflation is a tax because when governments print money to fund deficits, they raise prices.
His plan cuts waste and caps spending to bring down inflationary deficits and interest rates. If he becomes prime minister, he will cap spending with a pay-as-you-go law to force the Canadian government to find a dollar of savings for each new dollar of spending it introduces.
He quoted American economist Thomas Sowell, who said the first rule of economics is scarcity, as people always want more than what is available. The first rule of politics is to disregard the first rule of economics.
Poilievre said he will build more housing. If he becomes prime minister, he said his government will stop giving money to gatekeepers.
His plan will link the number of federal dollars local governments get to the number of new homes that are built in their cities. It will require big cities to permit 15% more homebuilding or lose federal funding.
To get federal funds for new transit stations, cities will be required to build new high-rise apartments on all land around them, so students and seniors can live nearby.
He will sell off 6,000 federal buildings and thousands of acres of surplus land so houses can be built.
Poilievre concluded by saying he is for average Canadians. He called them “our country.”
“Let's bring it home,” he said.
Poilievre’s wife Ana started off by saying the unity they have as a couple is what they want for Canada.
“Regardless of your region or background, we are all Canadians united through our common values, through our love for our true north strong and free,” said Ana.
“No more hyphenated Canadian.”
Ana acknowledged her family used to live paycheque-to-paycheque. There were times when she would go to the food bank, but Canada's opportunities changed that for her.
Poilievre told his caucus before the Conservative Convention on Thursday they have to stop Trudeau from getting his way.
“Justin Trudeau of course would like us to erase our past and cancel our future and replace it with the dystopia that now exists in this country after eight years of his government, where the cost of living is rising faster than any time in modern memory,” he said.
"The good news is life was not like this in Canada before Justin Trudeau and it won't be like this after he's gone," says Pierre Poilievre as he addresses the Conservative caucus ahead of the party's three-day national policy convention in Quebec City.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tShsunqESx— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) September 7, 2023
He said work does not pay. Interest rates are rising faster than at any time in modern history.
