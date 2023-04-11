Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said youth have to be able to buy homes to allow them to have dates over.
“I asked a crowd in Vancouver what do you do if you’re 35 and you’re living in your mom’s basement?” said Poilievre in a Monday video.
“And a lady said ‘Very carefully.’”
How do you bring home a date if you're 35 & living in your mom's basement? pic.twitter.com/EsqRb05HOw— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 10, 2023
The video starts off with Poilievre saying the Conservatives will “bring homes that people can afford.” The problem right now is government gatekeepers stand in the way of housing construction.
In Vancouver, Poilievre said government regulation, taxes, and development charges add up to $600,000 for every unit of housing. He alleged this is because elites do not want more construction.
Elites want to protect privileged neighbourhoods — people living outside these neighbourhoods are stuck homeless, renting 400 square foot apartments, or living in their mother’s basement, Poilievre said.
He added people should think of the psychological damage not owning a home causes. If people cannot own a home, they cannot start a family or build credit history and collateral.
The Conservative leader went on to say his party will restore the dream of home ownership. His government will link the number of infrastructure dollars a city receives to the number of houses it allows to be completed.
The cities which block housing construction will be fined by having their federal infrastructure dollars clawed back. Those which move out of the way and let builders build will receive extra infrastructure dollars.
Poilievre pledged to require every federally-funded transit station be pre-approved for high density apartments and condos. He added his government will make it possible to build new residences in former government headquarters.
He said Canada “has these big, ugly government buildings that are largely empty.” There will be 15% of them sold off and turned into housing.
“It warms my heart to think of the beautiful family pulling up in their U-Haul to move into their wonderful new home in the former headquarters of the CBC,” he said.
British Conservative MP Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) said this was great to see from Poilievre, who captures the narrative his party should be telling about home building.
"Proudly, unashamedly, standing up for more high quality homes and the interests of young people, as called for by @NextGenTories," said Clarke.
This is great to see from @PierrePoilievre, who captures precisely the compelling narrative @Conservatives ought to be telling about home building. Proudly, unashamedly, standing up for more high quality homes and the interests of young people, as called for by @NextGenTories. https://t.co/GVzyqE7A4H— Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) April 11, 2023
Former Washington Post contributing columnist David Moscrop mocked Poilievre for saying people cannot bring dates home.
"Average age of the...modestly engaged...crowd standing behind him: 63 years old," said Moscrop.
Average age of the...modestly engaged...crowd standing behind him: 63 years old. https://t.co/u1fFmTHs10— David Moscrop: Subscribe to my Substack. (@David_Moscrop) April 10, 2023
Poilievre said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference on March 23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is separating people to build up power.
“We’re going to turn the hurt Trudeau caused into the hope Canadians need,” he said.
.@PierrePoilievre pledged to turn hope into hope. Bring back the common sense of common people. pic.twitter.com/2NEeqVUgHZ— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 23, 2023
He said the Conservatives will cancel major spending increases. They will bring in a pay as you go law, which will require every dollar of spending to find a dollar of saving.
(1) comment
I don't know......,
In the old days, young people would use the back seat of their parents cars......, that is until they bought one of their own.
The alternative was to wait for the parents to go on vacation or they left to visit Aunt Gertrude for dinner.
I am positive today's young people do the same.
Affordable will begin when taxes go down and common sense starts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.