Poilievre skeptical Liberals are shifting toward pro-gas policy after BC pipeline approval

MISSISSAUGA — Pierre Poilievre said a newly approved liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project in British Columbia highlights long-standing delays in Canada’s energy sector, while expressing skepticism about whether the Liberal Party of Canada is shifting toward a more pro-development stance.Speaking at a press conference in Mississauga, the Conservative Party of Canada leader described the project as an expansion that took “far too long” to receive approval, adding that broader regulatory barriers remain in place.Poilievre, answering a question from the Western Standard, said that despite recent movement on the LNG file, the federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has not made significant changes to policies affecting major energy projects. He pointed to what he called “anti-development laws” and argued they continue to limit investment and construction in the sector..He also referenced a proposed oil pipeline to Canada’s Pacific coast, saying it lacks key elements such as a defined route, investors or timelines. Poilievre added that conditions tied to emissions reductions and carbon capture requirements could further complicate development.When asked whether recent developments signal a more supportive approach to natural gas by the Liberal government, Poilievre said it remains unclear.“We’ll see,” he said, noting that multiple LNG projects had been proposed in Canada over the past decade, with only one completed so far. He attributed the pace of development to regulatory processes and federal oversight, suggesting that approvals have not translated into a significant increase in built infrastructure.Poilievre said his party would prioritize reducing federal involvement in project approvals, arguing that energy developments are financially viable without government intervention. He reiterated support for removing regulatory barriers and allowing private investment to proceed more quickly.