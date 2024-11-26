UPDATED: Poilievre demands emergency House debate on Trump’s 25% tariffs

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday promised as prime minister he would do whatever is “necessary” to deal with President-elect Donald Trump’s promised tariffs. Trump on Monday vowed to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, citing America’s northern and southern neighbours’ illegal immigrant and drug trafficking problems. Poilievre speaking at a press conference Tuesday morning said Trump’s tariffs represent an “unjustified threat” to Canada’s “already weak and shrinking economy,” but went on to list multiple ways Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to handle matters here at home. Following the press conference, Poilievre released a statement announcing he has asked the Speaker of the House "for an emergency debate on the threat of US tariffs on Canada.""We need a Canada First plan for our economy and security," wrote Poilievre. .UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade.Speaking at the press conference, Poilievre said despite Trump extensively talking about imposing tariffs to minimize letting in criminals and illegal drugs, Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland “were surprised,” with Freeland three weeks ago insisting “Canada will be fine.”“Apparently, neither she or Justin Trudeau were following what the incoming president was saying. And now we must take account and we must be honest with our unprecedented weakness,” said Poilievre..Poilievre said after nine years of the Trudeau Liberals, Canada’s GDP has shrunk, inflation has skyrocketed, and so has household debt. Trudeau’s mass immigration policies and tendency to issue citizenship to terrorists have led to unprecedented crime, a housing crisis and and 25% of Canadians living in poverty, he added.“Our economy is teetering on the brink of collapse, and now we face this renewed threat,” said Poilievre..‘TWISTED PRIORITIES’: Citizenship for ‘ISIS terrorists’ vs. hard-working immigrants debated in Commons.The Conservative leader proposed a multifaceted plan “to put Canada first” in terms of economy and security”:Cancel carbon tax and all tax increases on work, investment, Canada-made goods. End lumber tariffs with the US, as former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was able to maintain but Trudeau has been unsuccessful Promise to accelerate energy projects. Resolve security issues, including Canada’s immigration system — which Poilievre pointed out Trudeau recently admitted he “broke.” Resolve military mismanagement, including Trudeau’s cancelation of necessary purchases. Deal with Canada’s illegal drug problem. “I don't want to stop drug overdoses to please Donald Trump,” said Poilievre.“I want to stop drug overdoses so that there's not one more mother with her face buried in a pillow, sobbing that she has lost her kid after 47,000 other Canadians have died.”“That's more than we lost in the Second World War.”“A 200% annual increase in drug overdose deaths have resulted from Justin Trudeau's radical liberalization of drugs.”.WATCH: Freeland and incoming US border czar have very different views on security.“Look, President Trump has the right to put his workers and his nation's security first,” said Poilievre.“I will put Canada's workers and Canada's security first.”“We need a prime minister with the strength and the smarts, the brains and the backbone to stand up for this country, to rebuild our security, our military and our economy. That is what I will do.”“We live next door to the biggest economic and military superpower in the history of the world. We can fantasize about other trade partners, but I'm interested in reality. We've been fantasizing for the last nine years, and look where it has got us. We actually need to do is stand up for our economy by axing taxes, unleashing free enterprise, having a massive boom in our energy and resource production, and standing up for our country against unfair tariffs abroad.”.WATCH: Poilievre tells Trudeau his carbon tariffs imposed on Canadians helps Trump