Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said when he’s prime minister, he’ll convert the CBC headquarters into family housing and offer Justin Trudeau a one-way ticket to Hollywood.
And no “hoity-toitys” in federal Conservative ranks will attend World Economic Forum conferences.
“It just warms my heart to think of a beautiful family pulling up in a U-Haul to move into their new home in the former headquarters of the CBC,” Poilievre told a huge crowd that erupted into laughter at a town hall meeting in WinnipegFriday.
Poilievre vowed to defund the CBC.
His speech, peppered with humour, also conveyed he understands difficulties Canadians face. He promised to “transform hurt into hope.”
He shared a lesson his adoptive parents taught him about hard work.
“It doesn't matter where you start off you can climb as high as the dream can imagine … But lately people feel like that dream has melted away into despair. Increasingly, people feel trapped.”
Young people “no matter how hard they work” live in their parent’s basements at age 35.
“Single moms put water in kids’ milk because food prices are up 11% year over year. Here in Canada, we have the fourth most farmland for capita of any nation on earth. People can't afford to put gas their vehicles. We now have more serious problems — 1.5 million people ate at a food bank in one month last year.”
One food bank reported people seek help with medical assistance in dying (MAiD), “not because they're sick, but because they're too poor to live a happy life.”
“Meanwhile, our veterans who are denied the basic treatment to which they’re entitled are advised by government bureaucrats that maybe they should just consider ending their lives as well. Why wouldn't the bureaucrats think that was OK when our prime minister is putting forth a bill that would propose medical assistance in dying as a solution to mental illness?”
“Shame on him,” yelled someone in the crowd.
“Shame on him is right,” said Poilievre.
Poilievre noted drug overdoses killed 30,000 Canadians in the past seven years.
“The same sleazy companies that brought those opioids into Canada by lying about their addictiveness, are not only getting off scot-free they’re landing juicy federal government contracts — companies like McKinsey, which advise on how to lie to the medical profession and get people hooked on these drugs.”
“While our people lie face first, overdosing on the streets of our country, these companies make off like bandits, profiting off the generosity of the Liberal government.”
A “privileged few” profit off the influence and connections to an “increasingly powerful and concentratedgovernment.”
The federal government increased contract payments to consultants from $10 billion to $17 billion, he said.
“There are 15 million households in Canada. That means the average household is spending $1000 in federal taxes just to pay for consultants now in Justin Trudeau’sCanada.”
“Meanwhile, he stands aside as though he's just an observer to all the misery that’s unfolding in the country that he has now led for seven years. He says he's not responsible for anything, he has no control over these failures.”
“Well, if he has no control over it why is he in the job? Why doesn’t he go do something else? Why don't we put him on a one-way ticket to Hollywood so he can go be a Hollywood actor?”
He’ll tackle “Trudeau’s inflation” by eliminating “half a trillion dollars of inflationary deficits that drives up costs of goods and interest paid.”
“We’re going to reign in government spending. We’re going to have a dollar-for-dollar law that requires the government to find equal savings for any new spending.”
“Politicians need legal restraints on their spending, or they will spend more and more and more. Why? Because they don’t have to live by the same laws of scarcity as every other creature in the universe. The birds in the trees, the fish in the seas, have to maximize the use of limited resources. But not politicians. They just pass it on in more debt, more taxes, and more inflation.”
Poilievre would sell 37,000 vacant federal buildings.
“We’ll be very targeted in finding savings. For example, how about we defund the CBC?” he said to thunderous applause.
“I’m going to say to the big city mayors ‘Your infrastructure dollars from the federal government will depend on how many houses you actually get built, how many keys in the doors.’ That’ll incentivise them to remove the delays and the high cost of red tape so that the builders can build.”
He took aim at politicians connected to the World Economic Forum.
“Speaking of standing up the people of this country. Next week I gather there’s a bunch of hoity-toitys that are going to a place called Davos. I’m going to tell you there will not be a single, solitary Conservative Member of Parliament…” The raucus applause drowned him out.
Law-abiding firearms owners will be protected.
“Does Justin Trudeau believe that a bunch of hunters from Dauphin or Labrador are headed into downtown Toronto to shoot up the streets?”
“But not before they go out and lawfully get a possession and acquisition licence, follow all the safe storage and transportation rules, and inform the firearms officer of their plans to transport the firearm into downtown Toronto. They’ll follow all the rules before they go to rob the bank,right?”
Instead of “blowing billions” to enforce gun grabs, money should be spent on reinforcing borders, toughening laws to jail real criminals, and providing drug treatment.
“We’re going to stand on the side of law-abiding people and their freedoms. That includes freedom of speech. Just last week we heard that a licensing body from the Ontario College of Psychologists say they want to force Jordan Peterson into a social media training program — retraining, retraining, that’s right – sorry, sometimes I lose track of the Soviet terminology.’
He had the “temerity to criticize the prime minister.”
“Listen, you don’t have to like everything Jordan Peterson has to say. If you don’t like it, debate him. Good luck with that. “
“There’s a difference between hate speech and speech you hate. There’s a lot of speech Justin Trudeau hates. He hates anyone who criticizes his woke agenda, anyone who points out his corruption, anyone in his caucus that points to his hypocrisy.”
“In a free country it is the right, it is the duty of patriotic citizens to stand up to speak up when they don’t like what they see.”
(2) comments
When questioned about his FCPP speech, Poilievre also said that “I obviously support reconciliation and I believe that residential schools are an ugly and horrific blight on our history of the country.”
Western Canada, in general, and downtrodden indigenous people, in particular, will never be well served by a CPC leader who utters words like these he surely knows are false.
When he loses the next election to yet another minority Liberal government, Poilievre will be the next CPC leader his party will need to quickly throw under the bus.
A Liberal-light conservative party is the last thing Canada needs.
Conservatives need to play the same dirty rotten game that Liberals and Democrats play to win...censor CHEET and lie to Trudeau. He has no principals or morals.
