Poilievre tells Carney to deliver 'a win' for Canada in Washington

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to keep his promises and "negotiate a win" for Canadians as he heads to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.In a letter released Monday, Poilievre urged Carney to secure relief from tariffs and Buy American policies, accusing the prime minister of breaking multiple trade promises since taking office. "You promised a deal by July 21, 2025. Still no deal," Poilievre wrote."You promised to 'negotiate a win' and now U.S. tariffs on Canada are twice as high as when you were elected saying you would get rid of them."Poilievre said Carney "caved" on countertariffs, the Digital Services Tax and other issues while winning "nothing in return for Canada." The Conservative leader also criticized the Liberal government's economic record, saying the country has the "fastest-shrinking economy in the G7" and that 86,000 jobs have been lost since Carney took office..The letter called on Carney to remove U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, steel, aluminum, copper and autos, and to end Buy American rules that block Canadian builders. Poilievre said former prime minister Stephen Harper negotiated the end of softwood tariffs "within 80 days of taking office," urging Carney to deliver similar results."No more losing," Poilievre wrote. "It is time for you to deliver the promised wins. Canadians suffering in your weak economy have no more time for you to bask in globe-trotting photo ops, handshakes and press conferences."Poilievre ended by saying Conservatives "will always put Canada first" and are "cheering for a big win" for Canadian workers and businesses.Carney and Trump are set to meet Tuesday at the White House.