Pierre Poilievre stated it's inappropriate for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to interfere with New Brunswick's Policy 713 concerning LGBTQ students and told him to “let parents raise kids.”
Policy 713 was implemented with the intention of protecting the safety and well-being of LGBTQ students within NB schools.
Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick revised the policy to order teachers to obtain parental consent before using the chosen names and pronouns of transgender or non-binary students under 16.
Poilievre was questioned about his alignment with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs regarding the modifications to Policy 713 during a Tuesday event in Moncton, where he spoke about carbon taxation and the impact on the cost of living.
Poilievre referred to it as a “provincial policy.”
“I know that Justin Trudeau has butted into that. The prime minister has no business in decisions that should rest with provinces and parents,” said Poilievre.
“So my message to Justin Trudeau is, 'Butt out and let provinces run schools and let parents raise kids.’”
Higgs faced significant opposition within his cabinet, resulting in multiple ministers resigning in response to the changes made to Policy 713.
Higgs changed his cabinet on Tuesday morning by replacing two ministers who had voted against him on a resolution advocating for additional consultations on the school gender-identity policy.
Approximately three weeks ago, Trudeau gave his opinion on the policy during a Pride event held in Toronto.
“Right now, trans kids in New Brunswick are being told they don't have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission,” Trudeau told a sexual minority group.
“Trans kids need to feel safe, not targeted by politicians. We need to stand against this.”
comments
The word overreach means nothing to dipstick.
Methinks Trudeau is the bum boy for the United Nations......
Well done Blaine Higgs! Well done Pierre Poillievre for backing him up!
All gov'ts should butt out! Let the parents handle it. Ones sexuality should not be political. Clown world.
Trudeau, the master of the Wedge.
I can't believe PP actually showed balls for once, on a social issue. Maybe his polling is showing that actual conservatives don't believe his mealy mouth milktoast price of milk whining anymore.
[thumbup] My thoughts exactly. About time he spoke out on social issues.
[thumbdown]
