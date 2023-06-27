Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slam Trudeau
Pierre Poilievre stated it's inappropriate for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to interfere with New Brunswick's Policy 713 concerning LGBTQ students and told him to “let parents raise kids.”

Policy 713 was implemented with the intention of protecting the safety and well-being of LGBTQ students within NB schools.

(8) comments

fpenner
fpenner

The word overreach means nothing to dipstick.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Methinks Trudeau is the bum boy for the United Nations......

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Well done Blaine Higgs! Well done Pierre Poillievre for backing him up!

Big10-4
Big10-4

All gov'ts should butt out! Let the parents handle it. Ones sexuality should not be political. Clown world.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Trudeau, the master of the Wedge.

dieraci13
dieraci13

I can't believe PP actually showed balls for once, on a social issue. Maybe his polling is showing that actual conservatives don't believe his mealy mouth milktoast price of milk whining anymore.

Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup] My thoughts exactly. About time he spoke out on social issues.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbdown]

