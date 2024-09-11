Poilievre to introduce non-confidence vote to try to trigger federal election, demands Singh, Blanchet join him

Tory Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre announced Wednesday he plans to call for a non-confidence vote in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government. Poilievre demanded the NDP and Bloc Quebecois commit to voting against the Liberals. The Tories will trigger the vote “at the earliest opportunity it could succeed this fall,” wrote the party in a news release. The Conservatives, referring to last week’s dissolution of the Liberal-NDP coalitions and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promise he would “pull out of the costly coalition with the Liberals,” said the only way forward is to call a non-confidence vote and trigger a “carbon tax election.”The Conservatives say Singh has so far refused to commit to “ending the costly NDP-Liberal government,” and is “clearly trying to trick people before they vote in the by-elections, after which he will sell out again and jump back into the costly coalition.”“So, my message to Singh and the NDP is ‘put up or shut up,’ either commit today to supporting a non-confidence motion or admit he has sold out again. Last week’s announcement was a stunt—all to get his $2.3 million pension,” said Poilievre. He pointed to Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet, who this week said he would support the Liberals in a coalition as long as it gives Quebec an advantage. Blanchet said on Tuesday he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership is weak and doesn’t want to prolong Liberal leadership, but he was willing to make concessions to benefit the interests of Quebecers. Poilievre slammed the Bloc for voting “to keep Trudeau 188 times and (voting) to add $500 billion in inflationary, centralist, bureaucratic spending that helped double our debt.”“The Bloc voted with Trudeau to add 100,000 more bureaucrats and add another $10 billion on high-priced outside consultants. The Bloc-Liberal coalition has brought about the biggest expansion of the Ottawa-federal government and the worst invasion into Quebec’s jurisdiction,” wrote Poilievre. "Today, I am calling on Blanchet and the Bloc to commit he will vote non-confidence in the Trudeau Liberals so Quebecers can elect a common sense government to cut taxes, build homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.”Finally, Poilievre in his comments turned to Mark Carney, who the Liberals recently made special advisor, or “phantom finance minister” — “pushing aside the incompetent Chrystia Freeland.”“Carbon Tax Carney chose to have both power and money—but with no accountability,” wrote Poilievre. He “has massive conflicts of interest given his corporate jobs that favour taking jobs out of Canada to foreign economies while raising taxes and shutting down jobs here in Canada” and “supports all the NDP-Liberal policies that sent a million people to food banks, doubled housing costs, and income per person has dropped for 5 years, the worst drop in the G7,” he wrote. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.