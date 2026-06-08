UPDATED: Poilievre pitches stronger Alberta within united Canada in Calgary

CALGARY — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has urged Albertans to work with other provinces to force policy changes in Ottawa rather than pursue independence.Poilievre argued Alberta’s frustrations are not with Canada or Canadians, but with federal government policies he says have hurt the province’s economy, autonomy and way of life.“Listen carefully to the concerns of those saying that they want to leave. And you will find that they do not have a problem with fellow Canadians or even with Canada,” Poilievre told a crowd of more than 300 people at the Royal Canadian Legion Calgary No. 1 Branch on Monday.“They have a problem with the federal government.”The remarks framed Alberta’s path forward as one of provincial alliances within Confederation, rather than breaking away from it.“We do not need a different country, Alberta. We need different government policies in Ottawa,” Poilievre said.He cited pipelines, firearms, criminal justice, taxes, provincial autonomy and free enterprise as key issues Albertans have raised with Ottawa.“Unblocking resources and pipelines, respecting firearms owners, locking up criminals, relieving taxpayers, respecting provincial autonomy, unlocking free enterprise — we know that these are the things Albertans have been demanding,” he said..Poilievre dismisses Trump’s latest ‘51st state’ comment.“It is not a zero-sum game. These steps would make every province better off. All Canadians want these things.”The Conservative leader called on Alberta to build common cause with Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador to expand oil and gas production, speed up permitting, lower energy taxes and repeal Bills C-69 and C-48, which he described as “anti-development, anti-pipeline laws.”He called for alliances with indigenous hunters and rural Canadians to oppose federal firearms restrictions.“Lock arms with indigenous hunters and rural communities across the country to fight the federal gun grab, so Alberta's farmers, hunters and sport shooters can keep their lawful property,” he said.Poilievre added Alberta should also work with Quebec to restore provincial autonomy under the Constitution, including greater provincial control over immigration.He argued provinces that pay for housing and social services for newcomers should have more say over how many people enter and who they are.“Both Quebec and Alberta — and probably others — agree that the provincial governments that pay for the social services and housing of newcomers must have more control over how many and which people enter,” he said.Poilievre added Albertans should be able to make more decisions for themselves, arguing the province should have greater constitutional autonomy.“We have to ensure that Albertans are able, just like Quebecers, to be masters in their own house,” he said.However, the speech failed to make any mention of or commitment regarding the current equalization payment structure, which has been a central talking point of Alberta’s independence movement.Nor did Poilievre provide any details on a Conservative Party plan for issues such as representation by population in the House of Commons or Senate reform.He also urged Canadians not to demonize Albertans who support independence, arguing that frustration with Ottawa should be addressed rather than dismissed.“Those who are choosing separation from Canada are not our enemies,” Poilievre said.“They are our fellow citizens, family members, loved ones, business partners, neighbours and friends.“Demonizing people who have lost their hope in Canada is no way to restore it. Name-calling, fear-mongering and ostracizing will only worsen and broaden the divide.”Instead, Poilievre said Canadians should “listen, understand, persuade” and address the concerns driving support for separation.He said the goal of any referendum debate should be national unity rather than division.“The goal should not be to beat one another in this referendum. It should be to unite us all when it is over,” he said.Poilievre also appealed directly to Canadians outside Alberta, encouraging them to reach out to Albertans and show support for the province.“Tell them how much you appreciate and love them. Really listen to them and support their ambitions, because our destinies are intertwined,” he said.Poilievre's speech resonated with some attendees, including Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean, who told the Western Standard he “supported everything Pierre said.”All the guests were invited by the Conservative party..Others, however, were left underwhelmed. Attendee Tom Loszchuk said Poilievre’s appeal for a united Canada did little to change his views.“Pierre’s doing his best, and God bless him. He's a good man,” Loszchuk told the Western Standard.“[Staying in] Canada should be the way, but I think the last election was really the last straw.”Loszchuk said his late father had doubts about Canada’s direction decades ago.“In the ’60s, when I was just a little boy, he said, ‘I don't know about this country.’ If he was here today, he would say, ‘No, let's go.’”Not everyone in attendance shared Loszchuk’s skepticism.Kent Manning described the speech as a strong defence of both Alberta and Canadian unity, saying Poilievre’s message was that the province would be better off fighting for change within Confederation than leaving it.“Pierre is saying that we're better united together,” Manning said.“The trick is to get the rest of the country to understand that Alberta wants to unleash its energy resources to the world.”He pointed to growing demand for Canadian energy in markets such as Europe and Asia, arguing Alberta should be allowed to expand exports through new pipeline infrastructure to tidewater.Manning also argued Alberta has developed a distinct culture shaped by people who moved to the province seeking opportunity.“We're all kind of mavericks,” he said.“We came to Alberta, and we rolled the dice, and we work our asses off and try to make it better here."“We're blessed with resources. We need to get them out of the ground and sell them to the world. We should be the richest, freest country in the world. And right now, it's lacking a little bit. But with Pierre, I think it can improve.”