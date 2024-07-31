Poilievre trashes CBC for mourning slain Hamas leader

CBC has given opposition leader Pierre Poilievre another reason to defund it.Shortly after the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday, a top CBC reporter was blasting whoever did it."If you are serious about negotiating a ceasefire, killing the guy on the other side who is negotiating it seems … like a deliberate effort to make sure it doesn’t happen," tweeted Chris Brown.Brown is a top CBC foreign correspondent based in London.His tweet was mocked by Poilievre, who on the campaign trail has been drawing huge ovations after saying he would defund the CBC if he becomes prime minister."CBC is mourning the loss of the leader of Hamas, who carried out the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Destroy Hamas. Defund the CBC," Tweeted Poilievre.The CBC gets $1.5 billion worth of taxpayers' money every year.