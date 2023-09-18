Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre sparred with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over food and housing costs in Monday's first Question Period of the fall session.
“After eight years of promising to reduce the cost, the cost of housing has doubled. And he said it's not his job,” said Poilievre.
“And finally, he panicked because of lower support in the polls. He's recycled the same promises he broke over six years ago. It took eight years to cause housing hell, by the prime minister. How long will it take to resolve this?”
“We know that Canadians are feeling the rise in prices throughout the country, especially at the grocery store and for housing,” replied Trudeau.
“That's why we are taking immediate action to build more housing, by eliminating GST, by supporting small businesses and extending repayment. And by calling in food CEOs for a meeting today to ensure we reduce the cost of food.”
Trudeau stated the Liberal's “priority is to build an economy focused on the well-being of all Canadians and that is what we will do every day in this house.”
Poilievre held Trudeau accountable for the rising housing costs, forcing people out of their homes and into tent cities.
“People can't have well-being when they're living in tents. After eight years, the cost of housing has doubled,” said Poilievre.
“And now interest rates are going up faster than in our country's monetary history. Even the former finance minister, Liberal John Manley, said that interest rates are going up because of the deficits. This prevents people from building houses and buying them.”
“Will he finally eliminate inflationary deficits that make interest rates go up and keep his promise to balance the budget?” Poilievre asked.
“Actions count more than words and we've taken action. We are building thousands of housing units in London and we are reducing red tape,” replied Trudeau.
“We're encouraging cities like Calgary to put forward more ambitious proposals and we are ensuring that affordable apartments are built throughout the country by eliminating GST on their construction and food. If food CEOs don't make your groceries more affordable, we will do so.”
Poilievre continued giving more negative information related to the housing crisis.
“Today, we got the devastating news that not only are we not increasing homebuilding,” said Poilievre. “Homebuilding was down in August, 18 months after his so-called accelerator was brought into place."
"But when will the prime minister realize that he's not worth the cost? Get out of the way and build homes, not bureaucracy.”
“He (Trudeau) has delivered an economy that built fewer homes last year than were built in 1972. And this year, housing construction is expected to drop further by 32%,” said Poilievre.
“Data from August showed that homebuilding was down again, his inflationary deficits drive up interest rates, which make it harder for builders to finance their construction. And harder for Canadians to afford a mortgage. So when will he finally do what he promised to do eight years ago and that is balance the budget to bring down interest rates and inflation.”
