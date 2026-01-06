News

Poilievre urges immediate pipeline approval as Carney downplays Venezuela oil risk

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has warned Ottawa that an American-led rebuild of Venezuela’s oil sector could displace Canadian exports to the US.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has warned Ottawa that an American-led rebuild of Venezuela’s oil sector could displace Canadian exports to the US.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Pipeline
Venezuela
Cdnpol
Pipeline Projects
Prime Minister Mark Carney
nicolas maduro
venezuelan oil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news