News

Poland foils Islamic State terror plot targeting Christmas market

Polish authorities foiled a planned Islamic State terrorist attack on a Christmas market.
Polish authorities foiled a planned Islamic State terrorist attack on a Christmas market. SHOX art via Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Poland
Daily Mail
Islamic State
Islamic terror group
Christmas market
islamic terrorism
terrorist plot
Jacek Dobrzynski

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news