Poland shoots down Russian drones

Poland claimed it shot down drones that crossed into its airspace, marking the first time a NATO member has opened fire during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament the incident was “the closest we have been to open conflict since the Second World War,” while adding there was “no reason to believe we’re on the brink of war.”
The Polish government said 19 objects entered Polish skies during a large Russian strike on Ukraine and that it downed those that posed a threat.
Tusk called it a “large-scale provocation” and triggered Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows any ally to request consultations.
A NATO spokesperson said Secretary-General Mark Rutte is in touch with Polish leaders and that the alliance is conferring closely.
Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO tanker aircraft took part in the operation.
Moscow denied responsibility.
Russia’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw said Poland had offered no proof the drones were Russian.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused European Union (EU) and NATO leaders of making daily claims of Russian “provocations” without evidence.
Authorities urged residents in three eastern regions to stay indoors.
Several airports temporarily closed, including a key hub for Western officials and supplies heading to Ukraine by land.
European leaders said the breach demands a joint answer.
“Russia’s war is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and spend in Europe’s defence,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 415 drones and 40 missiles overnight, and that at least eight Shahed drones were aimed toward Poland.
Article 4 has been invoked seven times since 1949 when NATO was formed, most recently after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Rutte said a full assessment is underway but called the episode “absolutely reckless” regardless of intent.