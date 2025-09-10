Poland shoots down Russian drones

Poland claimed it shot down drones that crossed into its airspace, marking the first time a NATO member has opened fire during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament the incident was “the closest we have been to open conflict since the Second World War,” while adding there was “no reason to believe we’re on the brink of war.”

The Polish government said 19 objects entered Polish skies during a large Russian strike on Ukraine and that it downed those that posed a threat.