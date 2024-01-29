Polar bear 'snow where' to be found, raccoon also abducted

Excuse me, have you seen my polar bear.RCMP in Sturgeon County are not only looking for a pilfered, stuffed polar bear, they are on the hunt for a raccoon.In a overnight burglary, the Lily Lake Resort in Sturgeon County fell victim to a audacious thief, who made off with a massive 500 lb. taxidermy polar bear on January 22 2024. Redwater RCMP received a report of the break and enter, adding another unfortunate chapter to the resort's recent history of wildlife theft.This incident comes just months after a similar occurrence in August 2023 when the resort had two taxidermy racoons stolen. The estimated value of these stolen taxidermy animals is $35,000.Authorities are now seeking the public's assistance to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen property. Redwater RCMP are urging anyone with information about the break-in or the whereabouts of the pilfered polar bear to come forward.The resort management and local law enforcement are deeply concerned about the repeated incidents and the potential motives behind these wildlife thefts. The stolen taxidermy pieces are not only valuable but also hold sentimental and cultural significance for the resort and the community."These thefts are not only affecting the financial stability of the Lily Lake Resort but also undermining the sense of security in the community. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice, and we need the public's help to do so," Redwater RCMP Sgt. Jane Thompson said.Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is offering an avenue to share tips. They can be reached by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or via SMS (instructions available on www.crimestoppers.ab.ca).