Ken Green argues that the Trudeau government peddles a climate-change narrative that has little echo in the rest of the world, while other countries — notably China — don't care. The polar bears are fine, by the way.

Polar bears are so plentiful they have become a nuisance, says a Department of Environment report. New data contradict repeated claims by then-Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and others that bears were victims of climate change, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Science and Inuit Quajimajatuquangit (traditional knowledge) are now observing higher numbers of polar bears and the management goals are more focused on maintaining or reducing numbers in communities and sensitive areas, i.e. bird colonies,” said a department report Species At Risk In Nunavut.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

This is nothing new. Back in the 1990's (before the label "climate change" had occurred, and the mantra was "global warming") the same claim was being made while the real increase in polar bear numbers was being suppressed. (I think the real number then had increased to about 25,000 bears.) The fact that discredited Al Gore is still being uncritically reported making the same debunked claims as he did then, is astounding.

Goose
Goose

Whoops.

