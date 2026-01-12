Police arrest man at Pearson Airport in $20M gold heist investigation

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with Project 24K, an investigation into the theft of more than $20 million in gold bars from Toronto Pearson International Airport, described by police as the largest gold heist in Canadian history.Police said Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, who has no fixed address, was arrested Monday, at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving on a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has been charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence..Chaudhary was held for a bail hearing and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.The charges stem from a theft reported in April 2023. Police said a flight arriving from Zurich, Switzerland, on April 17 was carrying a cargo shipment of approximately 400 kilograms of .9999-pure gold — about 6,600 bars valued at more than $20 million — along with $2.5 million in foreign currency. The shipment was offloaded and transported to a separate location on airport property but was reported missing the following day.Peel Regional Police launched what they described as a complex, cross-border investigation, working with the Philadelphia Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. To date, police say 10 individuals have been charged or are the subject of arrest warrants, with more than 21 charges laid.Two suspects remain outstanding. Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Simran Preet Panesar, 33, of Brampton, a former Air Canada employee believed to be in India. An extradition request has been submitted, and Panesar is wanted on charges of theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence..A bench warrant has also been issued for Prasath Paramalingam, 36, of Brampton, after he failed to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2024.In addition, police said a warrant has been issued for Durante King-Mclean, 27, of Brampton, on charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. King-Mclean has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking-related charges in the United States and is expected to be sentenced later this year. Investigators said they remain in contact with him and his legal counsel.Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s Financial Crime Unit or Peel Crime Stoppers.