Police ask for help identifying suspects in Calgary double stabbing

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying two men believed to be responsible for a random double stabbing in the city’s Beltline last month.The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, outside a Circle K on 11 Ave. S.W. Police said two people were walking near the store when they were approached by two men. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspects followed the victims to the side of the store where a fight broke out, leaving both victims with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition..One suspect fled the scene on foot while the other escaped on a bicycle. Police said there is no indication the victims knew the attackers.The first suspect is described as about 6-ft., with a medium build, full beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a red Puma hoodie, black cap, black pants and carrying a backpack. The second suspect is described as 5-ft. 6-ins., with a slim build and moustache, wearing a grey jacket, grey or beige cap and also carrying a backpack.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.