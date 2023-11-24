Police bolster sheriff ranks in Calgary and Edmonton

In a move to bolster community safety efforts, the Alberta government has announced the expansion of the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) units in Calgary and Edmonton. The initiative aims to provide law enforcement with more resources to combat crime effectively and ensure the safety of residents across the province.To fortify the fight against criminal activities in these metropolitan areas, the Alberta Sheriffs will be adding two positions in Calgary and four in Edmonton. This expansion will amplify the SCAN unit's capabilities in investigating and addressing criminal behavior at problem properties within these cities and their surrounding regions."We are building on that success by doubling the size of the SCAN unit and helping to ensure communities and local police across our province have access to this effective crime-fighting tool," said Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis.The SCAN unit collaborates with various law enforcement agencies to identify and shut down properties engaged in illegal activities, such as drug trafficking. Empowered by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, sheriffs have the authority to target problem properties through legal sanctions and court orders. The increased presence in Calgary and Edmonton is expected to strengthen partnerships with local police services, enhance local knowledge, and build stronger relationships within the community.These additional positions are part of Budget 2023, which allocated additional funding to double the size of the SCAN unit by hiring 20 additional investigators and expanding its geographic reach by establishing new positions in regional hubs.Greg Medley, deputy chief of Alberta Sheriffs, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Increasing the size of the SCAN unit and enhancing its ability to serve communities throughout Alberta is a great opportunity to tackle even more cases."Between 2019 and 2023, the SCAN unit in Calgary investigated 1,985 files, resulting in 24 community safety orders against property owners. In Edmonton, during the same period, SCAN investigators investigated 2,088 properties, with 18 cases resulting in community safety orders.Mark Neufeld, chief of the Calgary Police Service, highlighted the positive impact of the SCAN unit on communities in Calgary, emphasizing the importance of feeling safe in one's neighborhood.Dale McFee, chief of the Edmonton Police Service, praised SCAN as a tool that allows citizens to be directly involved in community safety. "Over the past five years, tips from Edmontonians resulted in 18 temporary closures of problem properties in our city," McFee noted.The first regional office, based in Lethbridge, began operations on November 6, marking the initial step in extending the SCAN unit's reach across the province. With the addition of six investigators in Lethbridge and new positions in Calgary and Edmonton, the SCAN unit has filled 12 of the 20 planned positions. Hiring for the remaining positions will occur once an analysis determines the placement of new teams.Since its inception in 2008, Alberta's SCAN unit has investigated more than 8,000 complaints throughout the province, with most cases being resolved informally through collaboration with property owners to cease illegal activities.